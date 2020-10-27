Swing By Boo Avenue At Target On Halloween!

This Halloween, Target’s conjuring up all kinds of creative twists on typical Halloween traditions (treat-filled pumpkin hunts, gingerbread monsterpieces and moonlight mummy bowling—yes, please), all meant to help you celebrate safely. Our next trick: transforming select Target parking lots across the country into Boo Avenue drive-through experiences that’ll delight every ghost, ghoul and goblin. Think costumed cars, scary-fun activities and treats, of course—all from the comfort of your car.
“At Target, we’re all about bringing joy to our guests’ everyday lives, and now, more than ever, those little moments of pure fun matter big time,” says Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer. “That’s exactly why we created Boo Avenue, a fun way for families to celebrate Halloween safely while enjoying time together.”
Want to cruise through Boo Avenue?
Head to Target.com to see if there’s a location near you. Then, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Halloween, suit up in your favorite costume, gather the family and buckle up for a fun ride.
Participating Triangle-area locations:
12000 Retail Dr, Wake Forest, NC 27587-7353
919-761-1001
3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Ste 1A, Wilson, NC 27896-8219
252-265-4500
731 Sutters Creek Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804-8452
252-443-1195
