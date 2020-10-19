CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

How About A Family Drive-In Movie On Halloween?

Cute baby boy in pumpkin costume

Source: knape / Getty

Come dressed in your favorite spooky costumes and enjoy a Halloween family drive-in movie experience on Saturday, October 31st at Dorothea Dix Park. There will be COVID-related protocols in place at the event. See event details and FAQs below.

Event Schedule

6:00pm- Event gates open

7:00pm- Hotel Transylvania begins

9:00pm- Movie ends

Event Details

• Attendees must be in a vehicle to attend the event. No walk-ins or bikes will be permitted. 200 vehicles will be allowed in the event.

• Attendees must remain in their vehicles and/or designated parking space during the event unless to use restroom facilities or purchase food at food trucks.

• Vehicles will enter and exit the soccer fields area through a marked entrance. Event staff will check tickets for each vehicle at entrance point.

• Event audio will be streamed via a FM transmitter that will allow people to listen to audio on their vehicle radio. Speakers will also broadcast audio for attendees to hear outside of vehicles.

• Portable restrooms will be available. Attendees are encouraged use the restroom before attending the event.

• Food Trucks will be available at the event for online ordering. More information coming soon.

Location

The movie will be shown on the old soccer field at Dix Park. The best park entrance to use is Hunt Drive off of Western Boulevard. The address of the field is roughly 75 Hunt Drive for those who use GPS. Look for signs along Umstead Drive. Visit dixpark.org for location and parking map.

 

More details here.

 

 

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Nina

5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin

Continue reading 5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin

5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin

If you're a lipstick lover like we think you are, the welcoming cool weather means it's time to load up your beauty arsenal with shades that make sense for the season. Fall is all about darker tones, which means that cranberry lipstick is officially a go. While Black women can effortlessly pull off any shade, there are various hues that will better highlight your melanin. So, if you're trying to get your collection in order for the fall, it's only right that you get all the tea on the best lippies from us. Prepare to step your game all the way up with the best fall lipstick shades to complement your melanin. Whether you love a dark berry shade or like to switch things up with an orange rust offering, we're giving you all the tea on the seven best lipsticks for brown girls. Grab your credit and a note pad and get ready to cruise the virtual racks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Halloween , Hotel Transylvania , movie

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive
Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including…
 51 mins ago
10.19.20
Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best…
 3 hours ago
10.19.20
Fetty Wap Remembers His Younger Brother After Fatal…
 4 hours ago
10.19.20
University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism
Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act…
 2 days ago
10.17.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
10 items
Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Political Party With Aims…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Hot Spot: Here’s What Brat Said About Ice…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Joe Biden Beats Comrade Donald Trump In Early…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
7 items
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign
Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy:…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Dr. Jason Johnson Addresses Early Voter Suppression &…
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Close