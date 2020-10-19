How About A Family Drive-In Movie On Halloween?

Come dressed in your favorite spooky costumes and enjoy a Halloween family drive-in movie experience on Saturday, October 31st at Dorothea Dix Park. There will be COVID-related protocols in place at the event. See event details and FAQs below.

Event Schedule

6:00pm- Event gates open

7:00pm- Hotel Transylvania begins

9:00pm- Movie ends

Event Details

• Attendees must be in a vehicle to attend the event. No walk-ins or bikes will be permitted. 200 vehicles will be allowed in the event.

• Attendees must remain in their vehicles and/or designated parking space during the event unless to use restroom facilities or purchase food at food trucks.

• Vehicles will enter and exit the soccer fields area through a marked entrance. Event staff will check tickets for each vehicle at entrance point.

• Event audio will be streamed via a FM transmitter that will allow people to listen to audio on their vehicle radio. Speakers will also broadcast audio for attendees to hear outside of vehicles.

• Portable restrooms will be available. Attendees are encouraged use the restroom before attending the event.

• Food Trucks will be available at the event for online ordering. More information coming soon.

Location

The movie will be shown on the old soccer field at Dix Park. The best park entrance to use is Hunt Drive off of Western Boulevard. The address of the field is roughly 75 Hunt Drive for those who use GPS. Look for signs along Umstead Drive. Visit dixpark.org for location and parking map.

More details here.

📽️ 🚘 🎃 🚘 🚘 🚘

Tickets are FREE! One ticket is required per vehicle due to the limited number of vehicle spaces available.

🎟️ Tickets on sale Fri. Oct. 23 at 12 pm

