Avoid Student Aid Assistance Scams

You Don’t Have to Pay for Help Finding Money for College or Career School

Commercial financial aid advice services can cost well over $1,000. Of course, simply charging for help or information that’s available for free elsewhere is not fraudulent. However, if a company doesn’t deliver what it promises, it’s scamming you.

If you’re unsure whether to pay a company for help finding financial aid, stop and think for a minute: What’s being offered? Is the service going to be worth your money? Do the claims seem too good to be true? You might have heard or seen these claims at seminars, over the phone from telemarketers, or online:

  • “Buy now or miss this opportunity.” Don’t give in to pressure tactics. Remember, the “opportunity” is a chance to pay for information you could find yourself for free.

  • “We guarantee you’ll get aid.” A company could claim it fulfilled its promise if you were offered student loans or a $200 scholarship. Is that worth a fee of $1,000 or more?

  • “I’ve got aid for you; give me your credit card or bank account number.” Never give out a credit card or bank account number unless you know the organization you are giving it to is legitimate. You could be putting yourself at risk of identity theft.

     

Learn more about student aid scams here.

 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 12

All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill's Fabulous Black & White Wedding

5 photos Launch gallery

All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill's Fabulous Black & White Wedding

Continue reading All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Fabulous Black & White Wedding

All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill's Fabulous Black & White Wedding

[caption id="attachment_3218186" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The peaches were in full bloom this weekend as 250 famous friends and family gathered to watch Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill say "I do" at the illustrious Governors Town Club in Atlanta. The fashion-forward night was full of looks that were awe-inspiring. Not to be outdone by her co-stars, Cynthia donned not one, but two stunning gowns by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. Her hair was styled by Gail Hudson and her flawless makeup was executed by Alexandra Butler. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNw5Rspgvz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNPSeisk3A/ After exchanging nuptials, the former supermodel changed from her blush-hued gown to her reception gown, which was captured on her daughter Noelle Robinson's Instagram stories. Cynthia was ready to party with her hip hugging, floor-length ensemble, which featured sheer sequin paneling down the sides with a plunge neck. She switched her up do for a long free flowing tresses. Bailey and Hill made sure to have "strict" precautions in place to ensure the safety of their guests. Ahead of the wedding, Bailey and Hill hired a team to perform a deep clean to the venue. And before entering the ceremony, guests were required to have their temperature checks and asked to wash their hands. Once inside, they will be spaced out according to social-distancing guidelines. Mike sported two suits from Don Morphy. The suit he exchanged his vows in was silver with a photo of him and Cynthia inside and the second was a white suit with jeweled lapels. The wedding party consisted of Cynthia's RHOA castmates Eva, Kandi and Kenya Moore and “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester as her Bridesman. Noticeably absent was Cynthia's former best friend NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes. Peach adjacent star Shamea Morton shimmered in a black dress with a see through bodice made by the Ivy Showroom. “Good Morning New Orleans Anchor” Tamica Lee wore a Pedram Couture form fitting dress with a net top and feathers adorning her arms and around the bottom. Sheree Whitfield also followed the feather trend with a high split dress covered in them. With so many fabulous looks, we had to bring you our five favorite looks from the star-studded ceremony. Keep scrolling to see who made the list.

 

