Couple Says They Faced Discrimination Because Wife Is Black

A Florida couple decided to have their home appraised because they wanted to refinance their mortgage. The husband is white, the wife is Black.
The appraisal came back low…extremely low. Even the bank couldn’t make sense of the low number. So the wife had an idea.
She removed all signs of Blackness from the home. She took down pictures that featured her or her Black son. She only featured photos featuring her white husband and his white family. And she made sure that only her husband was at home when the new appraiser came. The new appraisal came back 40% higher.
