The HOPE Network Is A Database For Parents, Students And School Staff

Looking for a tutor? Need a little mental health support? The HOPE Network is a database of organizations and resources that parents, students, and school staff can use to get support during this time.
The HOPE Network includes over 50 local organizations and over 100 volunteers, and counting, who have all signed up to help Durham Public Schools and it’s community during this time of crisis and into the future. This also includes resources created by our partners for families, students, and teachers.
Durham HOPE is about Harnessing Our Partnerships for Education during this crisis.
DPS Foundation is organizing community resources and helping develop innovative partnerships to meet students’ needs during these extraordinary challenges created by COVID-19. The database will be updated regularly to reflect community conversations, student needs, and the many opportunities that exist for DPS students from the Durham community.
Are you an organization or individual who has supports or resources to provide to DPS schools and students this fall? This could include everything from large indoor or outdoor spaces for students to safely gather, tutoring, and bilingual tech support. Click here to fill out a Google Form to share resources you and/or your organization could provide.
