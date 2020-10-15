The HOPE Network Is A Database For Parents, Students And School Staff

Looking for a tutor? Need a little mental health support? The HOPE Network is a database of organizations and resources that parents, students, and school staff can use to get support during this time.

The HOPE Network includes over 50 local organizations and over 100 volunteers, and counting, who have all signed up to help Durham Public Schools and it’s community during this time of crisis and into the future. This also includes resources created by our partners for families, students, and teachers.

Durham HOPE is about Harnessing Our Partnerships for Education during this crisis.

DPS Foundation is organizing community resources and helping develop innovative partnerships to meet students’ needs during these extraordinary challenges created by COVID-19. The database will be updated regularly to reflect community conversations, student needs, and the many opportunities that exist for DPS students from the Durham community.

Are you an organization or individual who has supports or resources to provide to DPS schools and students this fall? This could include everything from large indoor or outdoor spaces for students to safely gather, tutoring, and bilingual tech support. Click here to fill out a Google Form to share resources you and/or your organization could provide.

More details here.

Looking for a tutor? Need a little mental health support? The HOPE Network is a database of organizations and resources that parents, students, and school staff can use to get support during this time. Check it out here: https://t.co/8ZmHuL9CMS — Durham Extension (@DurhamExtension) October 14, 2020

5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets 1. ASHANTI AT THE DAILY POP, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. ASHANTI AT THE "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME" HOLIDAY PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. ASHANTI PERFORMS AT THE FLAMINGO GO POOL DAYCLUB PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. ASHANTI AT THE UNITED NATIONS, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. ASHANTI AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM", 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets 5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets [caption id="attachment_3218195" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] Ashanti has always been a complete vibe. She is perhaps one of the most underrated artists out there. Not only has she written some of the top hits for artists like Jennifer Lopez, she was also the first female artist to occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. Ashanti dominated the charts in most of the 2000's before eventually going the independent route. As a singer and songwriter, sis has skills! When it comes to fashion, Ashanti has always killed it. She has an effortless sex appeal to her that is draped in confidence. Whether she's in a pair of sweatpants or a ball gown, Ashanti's style and grace shuts it down. She takes great care of her body which is why she's been coined body goals by just about every woman with a working set of eyes. Between her gorgeous shape, strong sense of confidence, and stylish wardrobe, she is a whole mood. Today Ashanti turns 40 years old. Homegirl can rival women in their 20's. In honor of this unproblematic queen's birthday, we're counting down 5 times Ashanti served confidence on the red carpet.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark