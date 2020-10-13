Virtual Family Pumpkin Carving In Raleigh

Join us virtually for a pumpkin carving workshop for the whole family!

This free family-friendly pumpkin carving workshop will help you with tips and tricks to pick the perfect pumpkin, what tools you need and how to set up your artwork. Everything you’ll need to know for pumpkin carving success!

You’ll have your pumpkin ready just in time to enter the Raleigh Parks Halloween Pumpkin Contest!

Please note this program will be held virtually. You’ll receive a link to the event once you register. Register online via RecLink using the barcode below.

Ages: All ages welcome, but most appropriate for families with children

Barcode: 269055