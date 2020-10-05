Check Out The Trailer For Netflix Christmas Movie Featuring Forest Whitaker & Phylicia Rashad

Get ready for a new Christmas movie headed to Netflix later this month!

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is produced by John Legend and written and directed by David E. Talbert, the film stars Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan Michael-Key and Phylicia Rashad.

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

