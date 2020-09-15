CLOSE
Wake County Starts Hotline For People In Danger Of Becoming Homeless

Wake County is working on creating hundreds of affordable housing units over the next five years. But a lot of people in our area need affordable housing right now.

A team of five specialists tasked with guiding individuals and families to housing resources are available Monday-Friday from 8-5 p.m.

According to ABC11, the hotline is being supported by the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness. Those who need assistance finding affordable or temporary housing can call 919-443-0096 or email HW_AH@partnershipwake.org.

“They are trained to ask very specific questions to understand your specific situation. And then they can then route you through an electronic referral system to the proper entity that can help you,” said Lorena McDowell, housing director for Wake County.

Services can include looking for shelter, eviction prevention and other resources.

 

 

