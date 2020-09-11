Move Over Amazon Prime…Here’s Walmart Plus

Walmart is coming after your Amazon Prime membership. They’re launching Walmart Plus. What’s the difference?
-Amazon Prime is $119 yearly. Walmart Plus will be $98 yearly.
-Both offer same-day delivery for orders of $35 or more.
-Both will deliver groceries to your door.
-Walmart Plus offers a fuel savings discount at its nearly 2,000 fuel centers. Amazon Prime does not.
– Amazon Prime has streaming video. Walmart Plus does not.
You can sign up for a free 15-day trial of Walmart Plus. The service starts next Tuesday.
