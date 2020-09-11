CLOSE
Move Over Amazon Prime…Here’s Walmart Plus

Walmart

Source: Walmart / Walmart

Walmart is coming after your Amazon Prime membership. They’re launching Walmart Plus. What’s the difference?

-Amazon Prime is $119 yearly. Walmart Plus will be $98 yearly.

-Both offer same-day delivery for orders of $35 or more.

-Both will deliver groceries to your door.

-Walmart Plus offers a fuel savings discount at its nearly 2,000 fuel centers. Amazon Prime does not.

– Amazon Prime has streaming video. Walmart Plus does not.

You can sign up for a free 15-day trial of Walmart Plus. The service starts next Tuesday.

 

 

