CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Get Free Tickets Now For The Chitlin’ Circuit Revue Virtual Event

James Brown - Musician, USA

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

The NC African American Heritage Commission & Hayti Heritage Center present…

THE CHITLIN’ CIRCUIT REVUE

The Chitlin Circuit was an informal network of venues through the south from the 1930’s-1960’s that hosted entertainers From Nat King Cole to James Brown. This one night only Live Performance will pay tribute to the hotels, restaurants and clubs in Black Business districts that become “Oasis Spaces” for African Americans.

Featuring Live Jazz & Soul Music led by Dwanye Jordan | Narrated by Darrell Stover & Hosted by Dasan Ahanu | Featured Singers Mavis Swan Poole & The Hamiltones

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE BEGINS – 7PM

*free ticket reservation is required

These events and the exhibit were made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services MH-00-17-0027-17.

The views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Get your free tickets here.

 

Celebrities Attend New Jersey Nets vs Atlanta Hawks

Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

10 photos Launch gallery

Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

Continue reading Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism

[caption id="attachment_3182350" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption] As far back as I can remember, "mulatto" was a derogatory word. So when I first discovered rapper Mulatto, I was taken aback she chose it as her stage name. But times have change quite a bit since I was in elementary school, so I played my own devil's advocate and supposed there was power in taking back the word. Whatever the case, those were my first and last thoughts on Mulatto until recently when I saw her again in the WAP video and alongside Gucci Mane in the visuals for her song Muwop. Sis is also on the 2020 XXL Freshman Cover. Despite how I feel about her name, she is doing her thing. I salute. Today, Mulatto and fellow rising femcee Light Skin Keisha are Twitter topics over their stage name. Twitter user, Yanncé started a Twitter thread that has over 11,000 RTs and tons of polarizing comments. "Light Skin Keisha and Mulatto could've had more support if they chose different names. I said what I said," she wrote. https://twitter.com/uhnopenottoday/status/1293741888495931400 As annoying as it is to myself to constantly fall off the colorism cliff, I agree. You may know Light Skin Keisha from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta where she made a small appearance before beefing with rapper Akbar V. Her name, she says was inspired, by the character Kisha in Belly, who was respected as a boss. "She's like a dark-skinned Kisha... I just loved the role that she played. She played the whole boss female... she handled the business. They respected her," she said in an interview with DJSmallEyez. She denounced claims her moniker was a form of colorism or that she was a colorist. “Before you get to judging or assuming that someone is this or that… you have to understand where the meaning of that name comes from. And that name does not come from anything being colorist… I’ve never in no way shape or form – in no way period – have ever used a skin tone against somebody. Check my resume.” I'm not here to debate if Mulatto and Light Skin Keisha are colorist, their names however are jarring and perpetuate colorism in an industry that has made it abundantly clear light skin is the preference. And biracial women are exoticized. Mulatto and Light Skin Keisha may not be colorist, by their definition, but they sure sound like "pick mes." To answer my own headline question, "Do rapper names like Light Skin Keisha and Mulatto perpetuate colorism?" Yes. Whether it is intentional or not it is a privilege in a society that reinforces light is right. https://twitter.com/uhnopenottoday/status/1293955537944678401 Yanncé's tweets sparked a long conversation online and fans of the artists came to their defense. https://twitter.com/mikaelizk/status/1293924323900743680 What say you readers? See everyone's reactions, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Hayti Heritage Center , NC African American Heritage Commission , THE CHITLIN' CIRCUIT REVUE

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Here’s What Was Said When Porsha Williams Responded…
 42 mins ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her
 1 hour ago
09.10.20
Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win?…
 1 hour ago
09.10.20
Here’s Why Dr. Collier Doesn’t Suggest Getting The…
 20 hours ago
09.09.20
Hot Spot: Bernie Sanders Declined Meeting Kanye West,…
 21 hours ago
09.09.20
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized To Megan Thee…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Detective Chris Anderson Gives Tips On Driving While…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
The Grammy Museum Is Coming To Atlanta
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Multiple Boats Sink During “The Great American” Boat…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Playlist : Top 50 Jams Will Keep The…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
12 Black-Owned Candle Companies That Will Set The…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Rihanna Recovering After An Electric Scooter Accident
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Close