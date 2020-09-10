Get Free Tickets Now For The Chitlin’ Circuit Revue Virtual Event

The NC African American Heritage Commission & Hayti Heritage Center present…
THE CHITLIN’ CIRCUIT REVUE
The Chitlin Circuit was an informal network of venues through the south from the 1930’s-1960’s that hosted entertainers From Nat King Cole to James Brown. This one night only Live Performance will pay tribute to the hotels, restaurants and clubs in Black Business districts that become “Oasis Spaces” for African Americans.
Featuring Live Jazz & Soul Music led by Dwanye Jordan | Narrated by Darrell Stover & Hosted by Dasan Ahanu | Featured Singers Mavis Swan Poole & The Hamiltones
VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE BEGINS – 7PM
*free ticket reservation is required
These events and the exhibit were made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services MH-00-17-0027-17.
The views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism
Do Rap Names Like Light Skin Keisha And Mulatto Perpetuate Colorism
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark