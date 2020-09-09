Grants Available Up To $1500 For Artists In Several Local Counties

This Artist Support Grant is open to artists living in Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Wake counties. We encourage diverse and nontraditional artists to apply for the grant.
Funding opportunities for individual artists are rare—particularly in the performing arts—so this is pretty special.
Eligibility
The Artist Support Grant is intended to support a broad range of talented artists in the genres of visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography, and interdisciplinary arts. Eligible candidates may be either emerging or established artists. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Both individual artists and small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists are eligible to apply.
Artist, if you’ve mastered the basic techniques of your art form, and you’re undertaking a project that will further your professional artistic career, or you’ve been a working artist for a long time, and you’re undertaking a project that will move you to a new stage in your professional artistic career. This grant is open to you. Please check out the guidelines and application.
To be eligible for an Artist Support Grant, you must have lived in one of the five partner counties at least a year, must be 18 years of age, and cannot be a student enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program in your art form.
Check out the other grant available here.
