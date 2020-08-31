Congrats! Niecy Nash Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony With Her New Wife! [PHOTOS]

Consider this a pair of surprising nuptials! Actress Niecy Nash recently walked down the aisle for the third time and this time — she’s the wife of singer Jessica Betts!

The lovely couple shared a photo of their wedding day with Nash captioning, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts #LoveWins.”

Betts, a singer/songwriter, has been around Nash for quite some time, even performing her wedding song from when she was wed to Jay Tucker.

The pair had kept their relationship relatively quiet but a scan of Betts’ Instagram sees her new wife pop up on more than a few occasions, including a video of Niecy showing off Betts on the set of her hit TV series Claws.

Earlier this year, Betts kept it subtle with a birthday wish for Nash, sharing a provocative photo of the actress with the caption, “Happy Birthday to a Real One #NiceNails.”

For Nash, this is her third trip down the aisle. She was married to Don Nash in 1994 before they divorced in 2007 and she was recently married to Tucker for nine years until their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Congrats to the Betts!

