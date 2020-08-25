CLOSE
Woman Declared Dead Was Later Found Breathing In Funeral Home

This sounds like a scene from a movie: A 20-year-old woman was unresponsive. Paramedics were called to the scene and were unable to revive the woman. She was declared dead and transferred to a funeral home. Hours later, it’s discovered that the woman is breathing.

The only difference between this and a movie is that this actually happened.

“The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life,” Southfield Fire Department Chief Johnny L. Menifee said in a statement.

After consulting with the medical examiner’s office, Menifee said, “The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.”

Hours later, the funeral home that the woman was breathing.

 

 

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

Close