Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland Found Dead

Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead on Sunday, weeks after he went missing. Kitchen was missing since August 8. He was last seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland driving a 2014 Silver Didge Charger with VA tag VTU150. On their official Twitter page, the Young Democrats of America tweeted “We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen. Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed. We express our deepest condolences.”

With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed. Joseph Kitchen was the President of the Young Democrats of Maryland. A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/VapF0cH4SJ — Maryland Democratic Party (@mddems) August 16, 2020

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Kitchen was 34 years old.

