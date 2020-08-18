CLOSE
Miss The Movies? Check Out Bull City Reels On Wheels!

Couple Buying Popcorn and Soda at Movie Theater

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty

Durham Parks and Recreation is bringing free movies to you…in your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Bull City Reels on Wheels

August 29, 2020

Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Movie Title: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Movie Rating: PG-13

Tickets

This is a free event, but tickets must be reserved online. Only one ticket is needed per car.

Reserving your ticket online guarantees you entry to the show. We only authorize as many tickets as we have spots available for each show. Ticket registration will be taken online until all spots are full or until 3 p.m. on the day of the event. No tickets will be issued at the gate.

Food

Food will be available for purchase. A variety of food trucks will be on-site with food and dessert options. The gates will open 1 hour before the show starts – come early and enjoy some great food before the show! 

Masks will be required when picking up food, and lines will be marked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Food trucks will remain open until approximately 15 minutes before the end of the movie. Check back soon for details on food trucks and menus!

You are welcome to bring your own food to the movie. Please do not share food between vehicles. We ask you to consider supporting your local Durham economy by purchasing your concession items on-site.

Movie Sound

An FM tuner is required to listen to the movie in your vehicle. We do not provide radios or power.

  • Turn your key to the “accessory” position and tune your radio to the station provided at the gate and listed on the sign in front of the movie screen to hear the film.
  • There is no app to listen to the movie soundtrack; an FM tuner is required.
  • If you do not have an FM tuner in your vehicle stereo you will need to bring a portable battery-powered boombox or radio.

Get more details here.

 

 

