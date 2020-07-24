CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Lil Duval Sued Over “Stealing” Hit Song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” [WATCH]

Lil Duval’s friends are coming for his life and they want all their coins.

The comedian is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement after two friends and creative directors at the time say that he didn’t pay them for their contribution to his hit record “Smile (Living My Best Life).”

They claim that they help write the song to a different beat and Duval took the record to a different producer and added Snoop Dogg.

On top of that, his baby mama is suing him too. Prayers to that man.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Lil Duval Sued Over “Stealing” Hit Song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Erykah Badu Launches ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense
 4 hours ago
07.24.20
Gary’s Tea: Lil Duval Sued Over “Stealing” Hit…
 6 hours ago
07.24.20
Red and Yellow cocktail shot over a graphic colorful background
How To Make A Tequila Sunrise
 9 hours ago
07.24.20
Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be Renamed…
 11 hours ago
07.24.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…
 12 hours ago
07.24.20
14 items
This Is 50?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s…
 13 hours ago
07.24.20
The MAC x Teyona Taylor Collection
 13 hours ago
07.24.20
It’s On: Mike Tyson And Former Champion Roy…
 13 hours ago
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…
 14 hours ago
07.24.20
Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch…
 1 day ago
07.24.20
13 photos
Ay Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments
 1 day ago
07.23.20
17 items
Jeannie Mai, “If It Requires Pants Or A…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Author Heidi Murkoff Celebrates Motherhood With National Bump…
 2 days ago
07.22.20
Close