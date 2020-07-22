Wake County Decides To Start The School Year Online

The district announced yesterday the delay of bringing students back on campus in Plan B. Instead, all students will begin the school year in online instruction. The first two weeks of school for all students will focus on orientation, meet and greet opportunities, and distribution of supplies. Students will not be initially divided into groups A, B, C during the first two weeks.
The first day of school for students’ online instruction:
- Week of August 3: Early College
- August 13: Modified*
- August 17: Traditional and Year-Round
*The start date for Modified calendar schools has been changed from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13.
During this transitional period the district will focus on its readiness for welcoming students back on campus while also monitoring guidance from local and state health officials. As we prepare for students to return to campus, we will prioritize returning Pre-K and Regional Programs students on September 8 to daily classroom instruction, without weekly rotations. More information on these programs will follow.
New Application Period of WCPSS Virtual Academy
All students will have a second opportunity to apply for the WCPSS Virtual Academy on July 27 – July 29. The application will close on July 29 at 5 p.m. If you have applied to the WCPSS Virtual Academy and would like to withdraw or change your application, please contact your student’s school directly.
To help understand all the differences between WCPSS Virtual Academy and Plan A/B/C, view this comparison chart.
The chart is not mobile-friendly. Please view on a desktop computer.
Changes to the Modified Calendar
The start date for Modified calendar schools has been changed from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The start date was extended to allow more time for teachers and administrators to prepare instructional platforms to support remote learning. View updated calendars.
Watch the Virtual Academy Open House
Want to learn more about the WCPSS Virtual Academy? Please watch the Virtual Academy Open House on Youtube. Closed captioning is available in English and Spanish.
