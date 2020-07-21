Couple Put Under House Arrest After Refusing To Sign Self-Quarantine Documents

A couple in Kentucky is under house arrest after refusing to sign self-quarantine paperwork after the wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Elizabeth Linscott took the test in anticipation of visiting her parents and grandparents. Her local health department contacted her with results stating that she was positive and asked her to sign documents indicating that she would self-quarantine. Linscott refused because of the wording.

“I had gotten a message from them, a text message that stated, because of your refusal to sign, this is going to be escalated, and law enforcement will be involved,” she said.

Police showed up at the couple’s house with ankle bracelets.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Linscott said.

