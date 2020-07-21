CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wayne County School Makes A Decision About School Reopenings

Prep For Success Back To School Drive

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

On Monday, July 20, the Wayne County Board of Education discussed draft reopening plans at a special called meeting. After much discussion, the Board in a 5-2 decision, voted to reopen schools under the Plan B concept.
“Essentially, the Plan B concept is a hybrid of face-to-face and remote instruction, and mandates both social distancing and the wearing of face masks, along with enhanced health protocols as outlined by DHHS,” states Dr. James Merrill, interim superintendent. “At this time, details of the district’s Plan B are in draft form and available for public review on our website. Additionally, the Board noted that factors may arise at any time that might cause them to revert the district to Plan C, which is 100% remote instruction for all students.”
As part of the district’s ongoing planning, it has launched an exchange where families, staff, students and the public can share thoughts, questions, and suggestions specific to how the district can help students and families feel safe and supported in the 2020-2021 school year. Comments and themes will be used as part of the district’s planning efforts and the development of an FAQ to be displayed on the district’s School Reopening Updates website.
Participants are encouraged to check back periodically to the exchange to read and rate the thoughts of others.
It is important to note that in addition to the Plan B option, the district is currently accepting applications for a K-12 Virtual Learning Program, which is an online school choice option that will be available this fall and which will offer students a personalized and flexible learning environment. Information about the program can be found at School Reopening Updates. The deadline to Apply to be a part of the Virtual Learning Program is July 30.
Reopening Background:
Currently, all school districts in North Carolina have been tasked with developing three plans for reopening schools in fall 2020:
  • Reopening Plan A (Minimal Social Distancing): Open for all students in school at the same time. Schools would have some enhanced health protocols. Traditional instruction would take place with preparation for blended learning.
  • Reopening Plan B (Moderate Social Distance): Open, but mandates both social distancing and the wearing of face masks, along with enhanced health protocols as outlined by DHSS.  In Plan B, instruction is a hybrid of face-to-face and remote.
  • Reopening Plan C (Remote Learning): No students in school facilities. 100% remote learning for all students.
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Governor Cooper announced that North Carolina Schools would begin in August under Plan B, though school districts will have the option to start under Plan C or move to Plan C at any time.
Updates about the WCPS school reopening plans can be found at the following link: www.waynecountyschools.org/2020-2021SchoolReopeningUpdates.aspx
Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

The Internet Is In A Tizzy Over Offset Buying Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Is In A Tizzy Over Offset Buying Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her Birthday

Continue reading The Internet Is In A Tizzy Over Offset Buying Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her Birthday

The Internet Is In A Tizzy Over Offset Buying Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her Birthday

[caption id="attachment_3168025" align="aligncenter" width="733"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Not that it's anyone business what a parent decides to buy their child, but the Internet is in a tizzy after Migos rapper Offset gifted his baby girl Kulture a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday. And fans want to know if these critics had the same energy for Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, who's been the recipient of multiple Birkins. Cardi B and Offset have been celebrating Kulture's birthday for a week now, with adoring Instagram posts and pre-birthday celebrations better than our actual birthday celebrations. All leading up to Kulture's LOL Doll themed party. Freakin' adorable. Offset surprised Kulture, on Wednesday, with another birthday present -- a pink Birkin bag to which Kulture responded with as much enthusiasm as a kid getting a Birkin bag would express, "pink." https://www.instagram.com/p/CCr7_g-Byr6/ Cool. Whatever. She just had a pretty dope and age appropriate party. What's the big deal? Birkin bags cost a pretty penny and Kulture has no clue the value of money, but they're rich and she was wearing a pretty pink princess outfit while receiving it. No harm, no foul. Unless you ask some people who think it was to expensive a gift for a toddler. Well duh, but who cares? If she needs, her Birkin collection will pay for her college tuition later. Cardi took to social media to respond to the backlash saying, "When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy. Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets." She continued, "And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying?" she quips. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy." Check out the chatter, below:

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Plan B , school , Warren County

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 23 hours ago
07.20.20
Hot Spot: Big Sean Speaks Out About Naya…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Shaun King Shares The Influence of John Lewis…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Omar Epps! Celebrating Omar Then And…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy With Colorful Maternity Photos
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Finally! Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Pregnant! [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Rihanna Gears Up To Launch Fenty Skin
 1 day ago
07.20.20
#BEAUTYTALK: The Crayon Case Is Launching The Multi-Use…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
“I Am A Slave. I Do Not Own…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Royal Oils And Gold Series Offer A 10K…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Three Women Arrested For Attacking An Spirit Airlines…
 3 days ago
07.18.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 4 days ago
07.20.20
Gary’s Tea: Gary Sends Prayers To Tamar Braxton…
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Close