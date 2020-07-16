CLOSE
Vance County Schools Make Announcement About Remote Learning

We have been planning for all options for many weeks now and have eagerly awaited the Governor’s announcement. We will now begin the process of finalizing our plans to re-open Vance County Schools safely for our students and staff Our efforts have included gaining insight from surveys completed by our families, both staff and students, as well as focus groups, allowing us to hear their voices on the upcoming school year.

The Board of Education will meet to discuss re-entry plans and determine whether the district begins with Plan B, or takes a more restrictive approach with Plan C.

Remote-Learning Option for Plan B

VCS families have the opportunity to choose remote learning as an option for their child(ren), even during Plan B. This will occur through a student’s assigned school. This option would be available for the duration of time that our district is operating under Plan B. Additional information on the process will be shared on each school’s website within 5 business days of an official announcement by the Vance County Board of Education.

Vance Virtual Village Academy

Another option for families is our newest Innovative School, Vance Virtual Village Academy. This K-12, online school is designed for those seeking to remain part of a virtual program for a minimum of one school year. Each student has a personalized learning plan, providing pathways towards demonstrating mastery in unique and exciting ways. The application period is open through July 31 and available on the Vance County Schools website.

As always, our top priority will be the safety of everyone in our school system. The re-entry plan was shared with our Board of Education at the July 6, 2020 meeting. They will now reconvene July 17 to make a final decision on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year. The meeting will be live-streamed on our website, http://www.vcs.k12.nc.us.

Thank you for your support of Vance County Schools.

 

