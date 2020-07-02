State Fair Food Available Again This Weekend!

Shout out to all the turkey leg lovers!! Look what’s been added to the menu for this weekend!
DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD DAYS
July 3-5, 2020
(Friday-Sunday)
Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily
CASH ONLY
NOW, ON TO THE MENU…
Turkey Legs: $13
Hand Cut French Fries: $5
Roasted Corn: $5
Corn Dogs: $5
Funnel Cake: $6
Deep Fried Oreos: $5
Deep Fried Snickers: $5
Cotton Candy: $5
Lemonade: $4
Bottled Water: $2
Tropical Delights Smoothies
(strawberry, pina colada, peach)
Regular Cup: $5
Pineapple: $10
Tropical Delights Dole Whip
(pineapple or strawberry)
Regular Cup: $5
Float: $7
Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough
(chocolate chip or cake batter)
Regular Cup: $5
Quart: $15
Red, White or Blue Nathan’s All Beef Hot Dogs: $4
Red: w/chili
White: w/chili and coleslaw
Blue: plain
(ketchup and mustard packets available)
Enter the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle. Servers will come to you.
