CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

State Fair Food Available Again This Weekend!

Rodeo Houston Fried Foods

Source: Jasmine Crockett / Radio One Houston

Shout out to all the turkey leg lovers!! Look what’s been added to the menu for this weekend!

DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD DAYS

July 3-5, 2020

(Friday-Sunday)

Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily

CASH ONLY

NOW, ON TO THE MENU…

Turkey Legs: $13

Hand Cut French Fries: $5

Roasted Corn: $5

Corn Dogs: $5

Funnel Cake: $6

Deep Fried Oreos: $5

Deep Fried Snickers: $5

Cotton Candy: $5

Lemonade: $4

Bottled Water: $2

Tropical Delights Smoothies

(strawberry, pina colada, peach)

Regular Cup: $5

Pineapple: $10

Tropical Delights Dole Whip

(pineapple or strawberry)

Regular Cup: $5

Float: $7

Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough

(chocolate chip or cake batter)

Regular Cup: $5

Quart: $15

Red, White or Blue Nathan’s All Beef Hot Dogs: $4

Red: w/chili

White: w/chili and coleslaw

Blue: plain

(ketchup and mustard packets available)

Enter the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle. Servers will come to you.

 

BET Awards 2020

Amanda Seales Hosted The Virtual BET Awards Wearing All Black Designers

9 photos Launch gallery

Amanda Seales Hosted The Virtual BET Awards Wearing All Black Designers

Continue reading Amanda Seales Hosted The Virtual BET Awards Wearing All Black Designers

Amanda Seales Hosted The Virtual BET Awards Wearing All Black Designers

[caption id="attachment_3160671" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty[/caption] Many of us were pleasantly surprised by last night's 2020 BET Awards and how the station was able to get it right. With a powerful and timely opening, the awards established it would the Blackest of their shows yet. It was also a historic moment as the show was streaming on CBS. The remix of the iconic Fight the Power with Nas, YG, Rhaspody, and Black Thought had us in our living rooms with our fists in the air. And host Amanda Seales, provided woke commentary and fashion moments we're talking about this morning. MUST SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Used These Dove Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert For Her BET Awards Performance Filming virtually gave Seales the ability to flex more outfits into the awards without time constraints. Even her red carpet look, a red Khala Whitney latex red dress by Grayscale and TTOS red sandals, set the stage for the amazement to come. Her stylist Bryon Javar took to Instagram to confirm that from jewelry to wardrobe, everything was BLACK for all 13 looks. Celebrity hairstylist Nicole Newland shared that she used Luster’s, Oyin Handmade, and Jass Products while crafting her braided halo, all black-owned hair products. Amanda did us proud. She kept us aware, her dialogue was bold and her attire made every woman watching click that search engine. From showstopper to comfy yet chic, Amanda reminded us why we can always bet on black. With the bar set, we can’t wait to see what the other award shows have in store. See her looks, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

food , state fair

Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To…
 1 hour ago
07.02.20
Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black…
 1 hour ago
07.02.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 2 hours ago
07.02.20
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein…
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To…
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
9 items
Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy…
 23 hours ago
07.01.20
19 items
Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Importance Of Face Coverings With…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
August Alsina Talks Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Says…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
16 items
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 1 day ago
07.01.20
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Close