CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Tax Filing Deadline Not Extended…You Must File By July 15th

Young woman with afro hairdo using laptop on stairs in the city

Source: Westend61 / Getty

The Department of the Treasury and IRS today announced the tax filing and payment deadline of July 15 will not be postponed. Individual taxpayers unable to meet the July 15 due date can request an automatic extension of time to file until Oct. 15.

Due to COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15 to July 15.

The IRS reminds taxpayers filing Form 1040 series returns that they must file Form 4868 by July 15 to obtain the automatic extension to Oct. 15. The extension provides additional time to file the tax return – it is not an extension to pay any taxes due.

The IRS urges people who owe taxes, even if they have a filing extension, to carefully review their situation and pay what they can by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest. For people facing hardships, including those affected by COVID-19, who cannot pay in full, the IRS has several options available to help. To avoid interest and penalties, the IRS encourages them to pay what they can and consider a variety of payment options available for the remaining balance.

“The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative.”

Automatic Extension of Time to File

Taxpayers who need more time to prepare and file their federal tax return can apply for an extension of time to file until Oct. 15. To get an extension, taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on the extension form and pay any amount due.

Individual taxpayers have several easy ways to file Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, by the July 15 deadline. Tax software providers have an electronic version available. In addition, all taxpayers, regardless of income, can use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension.

Save a step: Get an extension when you make a payment

Taxpayers can also get an extension by paying all or part of their tax due and indicate that the payment is for an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or a credit or debit card. When getting an extension by making a payment, taxpayers do not have to file a separate extension form and will receive a confirmation number for their records.

State deadlines may differ

The IRS also reminds taxpayers to check their state filing and payment deadlines, which may differ from the federal July 15 deadline. A list of state tax division websites is available through the Federation of Tax Administrators.

 

Angelica Ross Luxurious Hair

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

16 photos Launch gallery

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

Continue reading Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

If I know anything about my girl Angelica Ross, it's that versatility is her game. From playing Paige in the Emmy-nominated web series Her Story to our beloved Candy on Pose to Nurse Rita on American Horry Story: 1984, the actress can give you tear-ridden drama, sharp comedy and serious camp. (Sometimes all in the same role.) The same can be said about her hair. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Here she with purple braids, one of my favorite looks on her, which let say, not just anyone can pull off. But Angelica does it flawlessly. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jbFychn1x/   Here is she serving at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. You better come thru curls! [caption id="attachment_3079771" align="alignleft" width="997"] Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty[/caption] Love! That's just the beginning. So from buns to braids to blow-outs, here are some of Angelica's best versatile hair looks:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Deadline , Filing , tax , taxes

Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To…
 1 hour ago
07.02.20
Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black…
 1 hour ago
07.02.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 2 hours ago
07.02.20
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein…
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To…
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
9 items
Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy…
 23 hours ago
07.01.20
19 items
Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Importance Of Face Coverings With…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
August Alsina Talks Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Says…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
16 items
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 1 day ago
07.01.20
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Close