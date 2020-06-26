18 Family Members Infected With COVID-19 After 2-Hour Surprise Party

Eighteen family members have tested positive for COVID-19 after a surprise birthday party. It took one family member to spread the virus in the short period of time.
The family member who had the virus first said he felt fine, but had a cough. He thought that cough was related to his construction job, according to WNCN. About 25 people attended the party. Eight of the family members in attendance were infected and spread it to 10 other relatives.
Two of the people infected were the elderly patriarch and matriarch of the family.
Ron Barbosa, one of the family members who didn’t attend the family event because of safety reasons said he knew that this would happen.
“My dad’s hanging on by a thread,” Barbosa said. “They’re saying this is one of the last straws for my dad.”
After talking to his parents on the phone, he said, “That was the best medicine, you know. They are in there by themselves, no family and you know, it’s heartbreaking.”
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark