Local Teacher Accused Of Improper Sexual Conduct With 4 Students

Middle Creek High School parents recently found out about concerns about a teacher.

Jeremy Wade Thompson taught at Middle Creek high school, coached baseball and previously served as the school’s athletic director, according to ABC11.

According to the warrants filed against Thompson, there were multiple inappropriate events with four victims. Inappropriate sexual conduct occurred with at least 3 victims as recently as January of 2020.

A letter sent to students by the principal read:

“I am deeply disturbed by these allegations. Teachers are placed in a position of trust, and the kind of behavior alleged has no place at our school or any school.

I want you to know that my administrative team and I immediately contacted police and WCPSS Human Resources as soon as we were made aware of student concerns in January,” Peckham wrote. “At that time, Mr. Thompson was suspended and did not return to Middle Creek. He resigned from his position effective April 2020.”

 

 

Close