Tom Joyner Feeling Better After Stroke; Home Featured In Architectural Digest

According to reports, Tom Joyner suffered a mild stroke while working out with his boxing trainer about six weeks ago. The radio mogul says that he is feeling good.
“I was like everybody, in quarantine, but instead of just sitting in the house, being bored and stuff, I worked on my health because I figured what are the chances of me catching the virus and then after that, how can I enhance my chances of me beating the virus if I do catch it.”
According to reports, his activities in the ring led to the stroke. However, Tom says that he has plans to get back in the ring and to fight Mike Tyson one day.
Also, Tom’s home was recently featured in Architectural Digest.
See more pictures of Tom’s home here.
