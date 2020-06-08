CLOSE
Black Farmers Market Headed To Durham On June 14th

There is a Black Farmers Market event being held in Durham next weekend.

 

DURHAM: Join us ‪next Sunday, June 14th‬ as we kick off the first Black Farmers' Market of the season! Our team has worked tirelessly to make sure we are creating a safe space for both our vendors and our attendees as we continue this bi monthly opportunity to support Black farmers and Black entrepreneurs in one space. Again, Thank you for your patience and we look forward to seeing you all ‪next Sunday‬! To join the Black Farmers’ Market Trade Union, visit the link in our bio. . . . #blackfarmersmarket #blackfarmers #blackaugustinthepark #blackmarket #blackentrepreneurs #selfsufficentbyanymeansnecessary #blackownedbusiness #bfm2020 #blackfarmerstradeunion #blackdollarsmatter #veggietales #durm

“Join us ‪next Sunday, June 14th‬ as we kick off the first Black Farmers’ Market of the season! Our team has worked tirelessly to make sure we are creating a safe space for both our vendors and our attendees as we continue this bi monthly opportunity to support Black farmers and Black entrepreneurs in one space. Again, Thank you for your patience and we look forward to seeing you all ‪next Sunday‬! To join the Black Farmers’ Market Trade Union, visit the link in our bio.”

 

