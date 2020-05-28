CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The Drive-Thru Fair Food Is Back This Weekend!

Rodeo Houston Fried Foods

Source: Jasmine Crockett / Radio One Houston

In case you didn’t get your fix of food from the fair last weekend, you’ll get another chance this weekend. You’ll be able to drive up and purchase some of your favorite food items from the North Carolina State Fair.

Enter the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle. Servers will come to you.

Menu Items:

  • Funnel Cake – $6
  • Deep Fried Oreos – $5
  • Deep Fried Snickers – $5
  • Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – $4
  • Bottled Water – $2
  • Candy Apple – $3
  • Candy Apple with Nuts – $4
  • Cotton Candy – $5
  • Dole Whip Cup – $5
  • Dole Whip Float – $7
  • Smoothie Pineapple – $10
  • Smoothie Cup (flavors: pina colada, strawberry, peach)- $5
May 29-31, 2020
Hours: 12 – 8 p.m. daily
CASH ONLY

 

 

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 28, 2019

Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle! Here Are 10 Times She Proved Her Legendary Status

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle! Here Are 10 Times She Proved Her Legendary Status

Continue reading Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle! Here Are 10 Times She Proved Her Legendary Status

Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle! Here Are 10 Times She Proved Her Legendary Status

[caption id="attachment_3144060" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Patti LaBelle has given us over 50 years of great music. She is a pillar when it comes to the rhythm, blues, soul, and gospel genre. Her high soprano voice has enough power to send chills down your spine, and then some. With 19 albums over the last 40 years, Patti's career is an absolute inspiration. She has 2 Grammy awards, 7 NAACP awards, along with a slew of Living Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards sitting on her mantle. Patti LaBelle is the queen of reinventing herself. A few years ago, she broke the internet when she marketed her Sweet Potato Pies. They went viral and sold out in every Walmart store across the country.  Talk about passive income. Mrs Patti will always be known as one of the greats. Her presence alone is infectious. She is the black community's great auntie. She will throw down in the kitchen while singing a beautiful gospel song. When she's done, she will shade you to filth, kiss your forehead, and then make you another plate of food. In honor of our auntie's 76th birthday, we're counting down 10 times Patti proved her legendary status.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

drive , north carolina , state fair

Videos
Latest
David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community…
 20 hours ago
05.27.20
Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities…
 21 hours ago
05.27.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 22 hours ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 23 hours ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Octavia Spencer Reveals Her Real Age On Her…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Central Park “Karen” Lost Her Job And Her…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
20 items
Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 6 days ago
05.22.20
Close