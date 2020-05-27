CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Activist David Banner joins the show to discuss what he thinks the black community should sacrifice when dealing with hatred in this country.

He breaks down the murder of George Floyd and other lives that have been lost at the hands of police officers all over the country.

Banner is currently working with a company that makes bulletproof vests for black people.

“I don’t want equal rights, I want better rights.”

His message is to think about what are you willing to sacrifice today to make sure the next generation doesn’t deal with racial injustice in the future.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community…
 8 hours ago
05.27.20
Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities…
 8 hours ago
05.27.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 9 hours ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 11 hours ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
Octavia Spencer Reveals Her Real Age On Her…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Central Park “Karen” Lost Her Job And Her…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
20 items
Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 5 days ago
05.22.20
Close