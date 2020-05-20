Kick Off Summer With Drive-Thru Fair Food Days at The State Fairgrounds

Have you missed your favorite fair foods? No worry’s, for the next two weekends, you can get your eat on with select fair food in a drive-thru setting at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The drive-thru will be May 22, 23, 24 and 25 for the first weekend, then again on May 29, 30 and 31.

The hours to savoir delicious fair foods are from 12 to 8 p.m. and only cash will be accepted.

Go through the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. In order to comply with social distancing, remain in your vehicle and a server will come to you.

The menu features fair food hits, like fried Oreos and Snickers, funnel cakes and candy apples and the favorite of last year’s fair, frozen Dole Whip. and to top off the day enjoy and ice cold smoothie.

