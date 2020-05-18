CLOSE
News You Can’t Use: Gospel Artists Who Look Like They Can Fight [VIDEO]

After Yolanda Adams sharing her 90s crush was Busta Rhymes, the saints felt some type of way when they found out she was interested in a secular artist.  While discussing the topic, the crew came up with a list of gospel artists who would be most likely be seen fighting if they didn’t give their lives to Jesus.

From Tamela Mann to Kirk Franklin, who do you think would be about that life if they weren’t saved and sanctified?

