Oprah Is Taking Over Your Saturdays Via Zoom Starting This Week

Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book 'Wisdom Of Sundays'

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Never made it to one of Oprah’s big stage events? Well, the coronavirus has given you an opportunity to experience one of her events for FREE while practicing social distancing.

Her post about the event read: “The world has experienced a reset and I think it’s an opportunity for us as individuals to do that, too. Which is why @WW has created Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward, a live virtual experience that will help all of us move forward through mind, body, and spirit. For the next four Saturdays, I’ll go live on Zoom, email you workbook pages, and bring along some special friends. All you have to do is log on and show up to do the work. Best part? It’s free! Sign up by going to ww.com/oprah or tap the link in my bio. See you this Saturday, May 16! #OprahandWW #YourLifeInFocus”

The event will occur over the next 4 Saturdays at 11am and will last for 90 minutes. You can register to attend the virtual event at ww.com/oprah or watch the livestream on Oprah’s Facebook channel and WW’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

 

 

 

 

Close