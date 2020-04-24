Parents In Florida Caught Trying To Sell Free School Meals On Internet

Florida parents have been receiving free meals for their kids and then selling them on the internet, according to one report. Some parents were even caught trying to get free meals after they were spotted with free meals from the school in their cars.
The Hillsborough County Superintendet Addison Davis said, “We had some individuals who made undesired behaviors last week but we stand ready with new organizational controls you know hats off to operations and the IT department for helping us with this process.”
