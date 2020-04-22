CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Looking To Adopt A Pet? Find Them Online!

Pets of the Week

Source: courtesy of Henrico Humane / Henrico Humane

Everything has gone virtual…even pet adoption!

 

 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

36 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Continue reading Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new TikTok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson who have been having a lot of fun while on lockdown. "We did that Toosie.... And I’m Pregnant 😜 @DangeRussWilson #ToosieSlide" https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2GwArn1sz/   Or this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at...like why she do Kaavia like that? "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s," Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby.   https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/   Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! "Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/   Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/   They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the "Social-Distance Diaries":

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

pet adoption

Videos
Latest
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails…
 1 hour ago
04.22.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of…
 1 hour ago
04.22.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter…
 2 hours ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 2 hours ago
04.22.20
More Surplus Chickens For Sale
 2 hours ago
04.22.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 2 hours ago
04.22.20
Netflix’s Newest Hit Series ‘Too Hot to Handle’…
 2 hours ago
04.22.20
Atlanta Mayor “At A Loss” With Governor Reopening…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 20 hours ago
04.21.20
Apollonia Goes Off On Shelia E For ‘Lies’…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
How to Make A Face Mask Using Household…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Skin Glow Up: 5 Sheet Masks That Will…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Where’s Your Stimulus Money?!
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Close