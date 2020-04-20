Walmart Requires Workers To Wear Masks; Also Looking To Hire 50,000

According to a recent statement, Walmart says it’s requiring employees to wear masks starting Monday, April 20th. The company also says it’s looking to hire 50,000 additional employees to keep up with demand.

If you want to apply, you can do so either by visiting their careers website or by texting ‘jobs’ to 240240.

