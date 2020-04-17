Looking For A Status Update On Your Stimulus Check On The IRS Website?

Continue reading Go Best Friend: Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Go Best Friend: Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss

[caption id="attachment_3112375" align="aligncenter" width="576"] Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty[/caption] Love & Hip Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity embarked on a weight loss journey weeks ago, and despite the coronavirus, she's been maintaining her healthy eating and workout routines. Sis looks good! Tokyo has dropped over 50 pounds since beginning to work with trainer Body By Ted, who keeps the reality TV star lifting, squatting and running under a program on his website BigGirlzMove.com. You can join one of his virtual classes for $59.99 right now. With over 2 million followers, the Go Best Friend rapper's journey is nothing short of inspirational. Combine that with her larger than life personality, she's a force to be reckon with. Keep scrolling to see how much pounds she shed and how good she looks!