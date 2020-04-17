Wake County Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until April 30th

Wake County has decided to extend its stay-at-home order until April 30th.
“While we’re making good progress to flatten the COVID-19 curve in our community, we haven’t hit our peak caseload yet, so it’s too early to lift our stay-at-home restrictions,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Greg Ford. “However, we understand how challenging this is – particularly for businesses – which is why this extension includes provisions to help the local economy while enabling us to save lives.”
