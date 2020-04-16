CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Black Maternal Health Week [WATCH]

It is Black Maternal Health Week and Jeff Johnson brings Kenda Sutton-EL, birth and postpartum doula onto the show to educate the community on why this week is so important.

Even though giving birth is the most natural and supposed to be the happiest time of a woman’s life,  but black women are reproducing at the lowest rate and it could be due to not being taken seriously in hospitals.

Jeff Johnson and Kenda Sutton breaks down what a doula is and go deeper into Black Maternal Health Week.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Black Maternal Health Week [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 8 hours ago
04.16.20
‘ Working Mom ‘ National Immunization Month
 8 hours ago
04.16.20
Corona Cancellations: These Highly Anticipated Films Have Been…
 8 hours ago
04.16.20
Makeup Guru Patrick Starrr Gives Us Tips And…
 9 hours ago
04.16.20
Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From…
 9 hours ago
04.16.20
Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In…
 9 hours ago
04.16.20
Why You Should Still Follow Your Skin Care…
 10 hours ago
04.16.20
Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Ciara, Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Baby…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
This $11.99 Milani Salt-N-Pepa Lip Kit Can Help…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Swizz Beatz Doing Alicia Keys’ Nails During Isolation…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Funny, Foolish, Foul: The Wildest Moments From Tory…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
SMH: Teen Uses A Hammer To Remove House…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Another One: Drake’s Latest Phenomenon “Toosie Slide” Debuts…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Close