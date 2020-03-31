March 30 was the anniversary of Alvin Ailey’s very first dance performance and to celebrate the legendary dance company’s success, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, has begun streaming performances online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The streaming series event kicked off with the airing of Ailey’s 2015 film that focused on the iconic piece “Revelations,” as reported by the New York Daily News. An online “Ailey for All” portal has been created for fans to search through archival performances, dance classes, and original short films produced by the dancers.
“As we move forward, together the Ailey organization will continue to find ways to build community, inspire with Ailley’s artistry, and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance,” the company said in a statement.
“Ailey for All” is set for regularly scheduled weekly performances each Thursday starting on April 2 at 7 p.m. Highlights from the company include Rennie Harris’ “Lazarus,” Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison’s “Divining,” Camille A. Brown’s “City of Rain,” and Yannick Lebrun’s “Saa Magni.”
You can visit the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater portal here.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater To Stream Performances During Coronavirus Lockdown was originally published on blackamericaweb.com