CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home Order Until June

 

In a press conference held this afternoon, Governor Northam applauded citizens for doing “the right thing,” adhering to social distancing guidelines, volunteering and helping those in need. However, the influx of traffic that hit Virginia beaches over the weekend could have been a major setback.

With medical professionals putting their lives at risk every day, the Governor’s concerns are understandable. As total cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth surpass 1,000, Governor Northam has officially issued a stay at home order for all Virginians.

Under this order, everyone in Virginia must stay in their place of residence unless they are going out for food, supplies, work, medical care or get fresh air or exercise. Any parties or social gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited.

VA beaches are closed to all activities except exercise or fishing. All institutions of higher education have been asked to cease in-person instruction. Individuals are encouraged to work remotely if they can.

With necessary businesses, like grocery stores, remaining open, the Governor asks Virginians to decipher between their needs and wants — only making trips when absolutely necessary.

According to the Virginia Dept. of Health, VA currently has over 1,020 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths to date.

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Latest…

Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home Order Until June  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of Burning Candle In Darkroom
Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count…
 2 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
The Dress Serena Williams Was Going To Wear…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
5 items
Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look…
 7 hours ago
03.31.20
If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
NC COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 While Stay At…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
25 State Parks Closed Because Of Overcrowding
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Close