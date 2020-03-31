In a press conference held this afternoon, Governor Northam applauded citizens for doing “the right thing,” adhering to social distancing guidelines, volunteering and helping those in need. However, the influx of traffic that hit Virginia beaches over the weekend could have been a major setback.

With medical professionals putting their lives at risk every day, the Governor’s concerns are understandable. As total cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth surpass 1,000, Governor Northam has officially issued a stay at home order for all Virginians.

Under this order, everyone in Virginia must stay in their place of residence unless they are going out for food, supplies, work, medical care or get fresh air or exercise. Any parties or social gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited.

VA beaches are closed to all activities except exercise or fishing. All institutions of higher education have been asked to cease in-person instruction. Individuals are encouraged to work remotely if they can.

With necessary businesses, like grocery stores, remaining open, the Governor asks Virginians to decipher between their needs and wants — only making trips when absolutely necessary.

According to the Virginia Dept. of Health, VA currently has over 1,020 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths to date.

Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home Order Until June was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Jennifer Hall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: