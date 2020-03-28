CLOSE
Governor Cooper Puts Entire State Under ‘Stay At Home’ Order

It’s not just Durham, Orange and Wake counties. Now, the entire state of North Carolina has been ordered to stay at home unless you are a part of an essential business. The order starts Monday at 5pm and runs through April 29th.

 

 

 

