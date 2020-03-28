Governor Cooper Puts Entire State Under ‘Stay At Home’ Order

It’s not just Durham, Orange and Wake counties. Now, the entire state of North Carolina has been ordered to stay at home unless you are a part of an essential business. The order starts Monday at 5pm and runs through April 29th.
And The Category Is...Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/22-3/29)
10 photos Launch gallery
And The Category Is...Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/22-3/29)
1. Saweetie1 of 10
2. Tia Mowry2 of 10
3. Justine Skye3 of 10
4. JT4 of 10
5. Lola Monroe5 of 10
6. B Simone6 of 10
7. Ari7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton8 of 10
9. Eva Marcille9 of 10
10. Nazanin Mandi10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark