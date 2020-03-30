CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men Are Dying At A Higher Rate [VIDEO]

Friend of the show, Dr. MJ Collier discussing the latest on coronavirus.  He touches bases on why black men may be dying at a higher rate from the virus and why you should stop taking pain medicine if you’re having COVID 19 symptoms.

Tune in to the show every weekday to get the latest coronavirus updates.

 

