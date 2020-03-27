Local Online Activities, Lessons And Games For Kids

Here are some local alternatives when it comes to keeping the kids occupied and focused on learning while they are our during this time.

NC School of Science and Math

This local Durham school is rolling out a new initiative that allows students, faculty, staff and alumni to read children’s books on Facebook Live.

Starting Monday, NCSSM Reads will be reading stories for kids of all ages from “Slithery Jake” to “Harry Potter.”

Reading times start Monday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Wake County Download Library offers eBooks and eAudio assistance.

NC Museum of History has digital exhibits available along with collections, podcasts and K-12 History-at-Home learning packets on North Carolina history topics.

Watch the Carolina Ballet from the comfort of your home. They will be posting new videos regularly.

Click on ABC11.com for other national online activities that are specific for your child’s age group.

