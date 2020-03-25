The Latest North Carolina Coronavirus NC updates

*Governor Roy Cooper is asking Donald Trump to declare North Carolina a disaster area. If granted the federal government would provide assistance for those affected, including crisis counseling, unemployment and help for small business

*UNC Rex and Wake Med are partnering with the PNC Arena for a blood drive Thursday March 26,2020 from 10am til 6pm.

*Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce a stay-at-home order Wednesday morning to help slow the community spread of COVID-19.There will be an 11am to discuss the stay-at-home order.

*Salons, spas, gyms and movie theaters in the state must close Wednesday by 5 p.m. following Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order issued Monday.

*Health experts believe North Carolina is in a state of ‘accelerated spread’ with more cases expected to surface.

*News cases of COVID-19 reported in Person and Nash county’s

*State lawmakers and Gov. Cooper are working on coronavirus relief. A state House task force on COVID-19 will meet via video conference today discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.They will discuss hardships facing businesses and unemployed workers.

*North Carolina officials have turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a COVID-19 testing site. WSOC reports it the first professional sports venue to be used as a drive-through testing site.

