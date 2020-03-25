CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The Latest North Carolina Coronavirus NC updates

25356589

Source: john slater / Getty

*Governor Roy Cooper is asking Donald Trump to declare North Carolina a disaster area. If granted the federal government would provide assistance for those affected, including crisis counseling, unemployment and help for small business

*UNC Rex and Wake Med are partnering with the PNC Arena for a blood drive Thursday March 26,2020 from 10am til 6pm.

*Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce a stay-at-home order Wednesday morning to help slow the community spread of COVID-19.There will be an 11am to discuss the stay-at-home order.

*Salons, spas, gyms and movie theaters in the state must close Wednesday by 5 p.m. following Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order issued Monday.

*Health experts believe North Carolina is in a state of ‘accelerated spread’ with more cases expected to surface.

*News cases of COVID-19 reported in Person and Nash county’s

*State lawmakers and Gov. Cooper are working on coronavirus relief. A state House task force on COVID-19 will meet via video conference today discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.They will discuss hardships facing businesses and unemployed workers.

*North Carolina officials have turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a COVID-19 testing site. WSOC reports it the first professional sports venue to be used as a drive-through testing site.

corona virus , durham , north carolina , stay at home , updates

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
10 Habits You Can Create During Quarantine That…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Mom In Medically…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Ari Lennox Joins K Camp, 6lack and Tink…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
No School, Cool! Keep Your Kids On Track…
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Tory Lanez Does IG Live Sing-A-Longs With Some…
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 6 hours ago
03.25.20
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Oprah Has Stedman Staying In Guest House; Leaves…
 13 hours ago
03.24.20
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry’s Instagram Challenge Brings Out Music’s Finest
 14 hours ago
03.24.20
Close