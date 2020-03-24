Brooklyn Principal Dies From Coronavirus Complications

A Brooklyn principal has died due to complications from the coronavirus — the first known death of a New York city public school staffer tied to the pandemic, officials said Monday.

The New York Post reports, 36-year-old Dezann Romain led the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville, a transfer school that serves students who have dropped out or fallen behind in credits in traditional high school settings.

“It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dezann Romain, Principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, due to complications from Coronavirus,” the union said in a statement.

“Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them. Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.”

Romain was promoted from assistant principal between 2016 and 2017, the outlet reports.

“This is painful for all of us, and I extend my deepest condolences to the Brooklyn Democracy Academy community, and the family of Principal Romain,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.

