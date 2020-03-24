CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus Shutdown

supermarket employee ordering groceries, using bar code reader

Source: Joos Mind / Getty

The coronavirus has completely halted most of the American economy. With millions of folks not working, or laid off due to COVID-19, we decided to compile a list of all the companies who are hiring during the shutdown.

RELATED : 5 Businesses You Can Start During Social Distancing

______

Aldi

https://careers.aldi.us/

Hiring in all stores and warehouses

Amazon

https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6

Needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders

Dollar General

https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977

Looking to hire a number of full and part time positions available across our stores, distribution centers and private fleet network

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar

https://www.dollartree.com/careers

https://www.familydollar.com/careers

Looking to hire 25,000 people nationwide

Dominos

https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/

IMMEDIATELY hiring delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers

LiDL

https://vacancies.lidl.com/

Hiring temporary positions in your area.

Publix

https://corporate.publix.com/careers

Looking to hire thousands of part-/full-time associates by the end of March in stores and distribution centers.

Walgreens

https://jobs.walgreens.com/

Looking to fill 9,500 part-/full-time roles in stores across the U.S.

Walmart

careers.walmart.com

Looking for 150,000 part-/full-time workers by end of May.

Wegmans

https://jobs.wegmans.com/

Looking for dynamic, energetic and happy people to join our team.

Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus Shutdown  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The…
 3 hours ago
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…
 4 hours ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 5 hours ago
03.24.20
[WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series
 13 hours ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 19 hours ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 22 hours ago
03.23.20
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
How To Apply For Unemployment Due To Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Close