Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So You Can Be Entertained At Home

Audible knows that we’re all trying to stay entertained at home, especially with kids. So, they’re giving us stories for free! Simply visit stories.audible.com from any web browser to get started. No log-ins, credit card or passwords needed.

The company says: With school closures and social distancing affecting us all, we’ve created something in the hope that it makes your life a little easier. Audible Stories – 100s of kids’ audiobooks for free. Just click, stream and listen.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”

They add: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”

Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks 1. AYESHA CURRY AND HER HUSBAND IN LA, 2020 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. AYESHA CURRY AND HER HUSBAND IN LA, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. AYESHA CURRY AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. AYESHA CURRY ON SET OF JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. AYESHA CURRY AT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. AYESHA CURRY ON SET OF THE TODAY SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. AYESHA CURRY AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. AYESHA CURRY AT COVERGIRL'S FLAGSHIP STORE OPENING, 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. AYESHA CURRY AT THE HEINEKEN LIGHT BURGER BASH, 2017 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. AYESHA CURRY AT THE ESPYS, 2017 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks [caption id="attachment_3027177" align="alignleft" width="767"] Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty[/caption] If Ayesha Curry taught us anything at all, it's that you can be a sexy, God-fearing woman who can confidently stand in her truth. During her years in the spotlight, she's used her platform to speak her truth when it comes to self-esteem, being a wife to an NBA player, and motherhood. With 3 children, a successful cookbook, and a cooking show where she serves as the host and executive producer, I'd say our girl has accomplished a lot. Be clear: She's more than just Steph Curry's wife and a mama, she's a businesswoman with her eye on her own career too. When it comes to fashion, Ayesha is comfortable with turning it up a few notches for the red carpet cameras. She alternates between showing a little leg and covering up in a way that still embodies sexy. Her overall style represents the everyday girl that likes to have fun with what she wears. Today, 3/23, Ayesha Curry turns 31 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're celebrating 10 times she gave us lewks.

