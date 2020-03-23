Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So You Can Be Entertained At Home

Audible knows that we’re all trying to stay entertained at home, especially with kids. So, they’re giving us stories for free! Simply visit stories.audible.com from any web browser to get started. No log-ins, credit card or passwords needed.
The company says: With school closures and social distancing affecting us all, we’ve created something in the hope that it makes your life a little easier. Audible Stories – 100s of kids’ audiobooks for free. Just click, stream and listen.
“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”
They add: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”
Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks
Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks
1. AYESHA CURRY AND HER HUSBAND IN LA, 2020Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. AYESHA CURRY AND HER HUSBAND IN LA, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. AYESHA CURRY AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. AYESHA CURRY ON SET OF JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. AYESHA CURRY AT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. AYESHA CURRY ON SET OF THE TODAY SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. AYESHA CURRY AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. AYESHA CURRY AT COVERGIRL'S FLAGSHIP STORE OPENING, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. AYESHA CURRY AT THE HEINEKEN LIGHT BURGER BASH, 2017Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. AYESHA CURRY AT THE ESPYS, 2017Source:Getty 10 of 10
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image PhotographyFacebook: The Karen Clark
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark