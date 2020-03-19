Parent Company Of Harris Teeter Hiring 10,000 Workers

Kroger is hiring 10,000 workers across retail, manufacturing and distribution, according to their website.

A statement from Kroger reads,”Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour. With comprehensive benefits factored in, our average hourly rate is over $20; benefits that many of our competitors don’t offer.”

The company said that you could potentially land a job within a few days of applying.

The company president said,”If someone you know is interested in joining our team, we can hire them this week, just need to apply at jobs.kroger.com.”

