CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Parent Company Of Harris Teeter Hiring 10,000 Workers

Mixed race boy sitting in shopping cart

Source: KidStock / Getty

Kroger is hiring 10,000 workers across retail, manufacturing and distribution, according to their website.

A statement from Kroger reads,”Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour. With comprehensive benefits factored in, our average hourly rate is over $20; benefits that many of our competitors don’t offer.”

The company said that you could potentially land a job within a few days of applying.

The company president said,”If someone you know is interested in joining our team, we can hire them this week, just need to apply at jobs.kroger.com.

 

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

15 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

Continue reading Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

[caption id="attachment_3090116" align="alignleft" width="732"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it's that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn't we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold 'rona nights? Well...if you've been thinking the same thing, we got you!  From Y'lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here's our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn't mind being by our side during this pandemic.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Harris-Teeter , hiring , kroger

Videos
Latest
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 5 hours ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 5 hours ago
03.19.20
Inspiration For Isolation: These Books Will Totally Help…
 6 hours ago
03.19.20
Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert
 6 hours ago
03.19.20
Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown
 6 hours ago
03.19.20
18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will…
 7 hours ago
03.19.20
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American…
 7 hours ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 23 hours ago
03.18.20
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 1 day ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Close