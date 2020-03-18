CLOSE
She Said What She Said: Beyonce’ Speaks Out On Why She Doesn’t Show The Twins

Our friend Beyonce’ spoke out when we questioned why twins Rumi and Sir don’t share the child celebrity status with big sister Blue Ivy.

We’ve seen Blue Ivy out at basketball games, award shows, and more and people questioned where are Rumi and Sir?

Beyonce’ shared she just wants Rumi and Sir to live a normal life.

With social media’s criticism and the stardom that Blue Ivy has already acquired, we can understand why privacy with the twins is needed.

