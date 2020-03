Chick-Fil-A Closes Dining Rooms Across Country

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chick-Fil-A has announced that they will be temporarily closing the dining rooms in their stores and will be transitioning to drive-thru service. Some stores will also offer mobile ordering, delivery and takeout.

“We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you,” Chick-fil-A said in a written statement.

According to ABC News, Taco Bell is considering something similar.

Happy Birthday, Jhene Aiko! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Fashion Killa Vibes 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Jhene Aiko! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Fashion Killa Vibes 1. JHENE AIKO AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. JHENE AIKO AT A PRESS EVENT FOR KAT VON D BEAUTY, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. JHENE AIKO AT THE CFDA AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. JHENE AIKO AT SEPHORIA: HOUSE OF BEAUTY, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. JHENE AIKO AT SPOTIFY'S 2ND ANNUAL SECRET GENIUS AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. JHENE AIKO AT THE GUGGENHEIM INTERNATIONAL GALA PRE-PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIE'S X WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND 25TH ANNIVERSARY AUCTION PREVIEW, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. JHENE AIKO AT VH1'S 3RD ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOMS" EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIAN DIOR HAUT COUTURE RUNWAY SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. JHENE AIKO AT THE DAILY FRONT ROW'S 4TH ANNUAL FASHION LOS ANGELES AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Jhene Aiko! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Fashion Killa Vibes Happy Birthday, Jhene Aiko! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Fashion Killa Vibes [caption id="attachment_3082207" align="alignnone" width="671"] Source: Cindy Ord / Getty[/caption] Jhene Aiko is one artist I could vibe to on a daily basis. You may not be a, ‘burn some sage, light an incense, and charge your crystals’ type of gal, but her songs carry themes that all women can relate to. From being deep in love to hating your guts, Jhene’s music covers all bases. Jhene usually dresses her petite frame in colorful, bohemian-style clothing. She doesn't run from prints, embraces oversized clothing, and is a huge fan of rocking braids. Her lowkey style matches her music and her overall presence. Although Jhene often collaborates with stylists, it is clear that they've perfected her style aesthetic. Everything she wears is always properly tailored, perfectly accessorized, and her hair and makeup in 100% on point. Today (3/16) the sultry songstress turns 32 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Aiko gave fashion killer vibes on the red carpet.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark