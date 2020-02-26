CLOSE
Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To Say The N-Word? [VIDEO]

Discussions around the use of the N-word can be complicated.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show tackled this topic after discussing a story about a professor who used the N-word during a history lesson.

The story sparked the question: “Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To Say The N-Word?”

Watch the video above to hear the opinions from the crew and from callers.

What do you think? Is there ever a time when it is allowed? Let us know in the comments.

